Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
Ambilight
Philips Ambilight TV

Philips Ambilight TV

Let the magic unfold

Explore all models

    Our favourite Ambilight TVs

    Ambilight makes the difference

    Ambilight video

    Ambilight changes everything

    Feel it. Play it. Live it.

    Click ⓘ for more
    Philips Ambilight TV | Best Gaming TV

    Gaming
    Ambilight leaps off the screen ⓘ                   

    Ambilight leaps off the screen

     

    Gaming on your TV? Just when you thought the action couldn't get more intense, Ambilight will bring the thrill of the game right into the room.

    Philips Ambilight TV | Best TV for Music

    Music
    Ambilight brings sound to life ⓘ                   

    Ambilight brings sound to life

     

    In Music Mode, Ambilight brings your playlists to life with dynamic, colourful lightshows—for on-screen and beyond.

    Philips Ambilight TV | Best TV for Movies, Cinema night

    Movies
    Ambilight brings cinema home ⓘ                   

    Ambilight brings cinema home

     

    Extend the experience. Magnify the excitement. Drama feels deeper and action feels bigger with Ambilight. 

    Philips Ambilight TV | Best TV for Football, Sports

    Sports
    Ambilight puts you on the pitch ⓘ                   

    Ambilight puts you on the pitch

     

    Ambilight brings you closer to all the action. Choose the best TV for watching football and kick it up a notch.

    Philips Ambilight TV | Lounge mode

    Home
    Ambilight sets the mood ⓘ                   

    Ambilight sets the mood

     

    Had enough screen time? Turn the TV off and let Ambilight’s warm glow create the perfect atmosphere to chill out.

    with Ambilight without Ambilight

    Experience the magic of Ambilight


    Ambilight’s dynamic lightshow bathes your room in warm, immersive light. Intelligent LEDs behind the edges of the screen cast on-screen colours onto the wall, in real time. Try it once and you’ll wonder how you ever enjoyed TV without it.
    Philips Ambilight
    Discover Ambilight TVs

    Your home. Your #Ambilight.

    Ambilight fans love to share

    • Toggle view

    Discover Philips Ambilight TV Ranges

    See all Ambilight TVs

    More from Philips TV & Sound    

    Philips OLED 4K UHD Smart TVs

    OLED TV
    Lifelike feels like this

    Learn more
    Philips OLED+ 4K UHD Android Smart TVs

    OLED+

    The difference is real

    See why
    Philips Performance Series 4K UHD Android Smart TVs

    Performance Series
    The one to take home

    Learn more
    *Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

    Philips TV

    TV homepage
    OLED+ TVs
    OLED TVs
    Performance Series
    Ambilight TVs
    4K Ultra HD TVs
    Smart TVs/ Android TVs
    See all TVs
    TV Awards

    Philips Audio  

    Headphones
    Soundbars
    Wireless Speakers
    Home audio
    Fidelio

    Support  

    TV Support
    Audio Support
    Register your products
    Software and driver updates
    Contact us

    Let’s connect

    Facebook
    Instagram
    YouTube
    Sitemap