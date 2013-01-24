Home
Philips Series 7000 Hair Clipper gives you total precision and control of your haircut with just one click.  With motorised combs and a high performance cutting element, our cordless rechargeable hair clipper gives consistently good results.

HC7460
Hairclipper Series 7000 gives you total precision and control of your haircut with just one click. With Motorized Combs and a high performance cutting element, it's the only clipper that gives consistently the expected results.
Hair clipper 7000: control buttons

Precise control at the touch of a button


Control buttons

The intuitive user interface gives you precise feedback on the selected length. Use the buttons to easily select and lock-in more than 60 length settings. Quickly browse through lengths or slowly go through each small step of 0.2 mm.
Hair clipper 7000: 60 lock-in length settings

Precisely control your length settings


60 lock-in length settings: 0.5 to 42mm

Use the Control Buttons to precisely select and lock-in the length you want, with more than 60 length settings. Use the comb to trim with precisely 0,2mm increments between 1 and 7mm, and 1mm between 7 and 42mm. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.
Hair clipper 7000: remember last length setting

Intelligent motorised combs


Remembers last length setting

The comb returns to the last used cutting length setting when the hair clipper is turned on.

What's in the box?

    • Included accessories:
       
      • 3 hair combs
      • Cleaning brush

    Key feature(s)
    • Longer run time vs. predecessor
    • Control buttons
    • Digital swipe

    Cutting system
    • Cutter width: 41 mm
    • Cutting element: Titanium blades
    • Number of length settings: 24
    • Precision (size of steps): 1 mm
    • Range of length settings: From 0.5 to 23 mm
    • Precision beard comb: 1-23mm adjustable beard comb
    • Cutter width: 41mm
    • Cutting element: Stainless steel blades
    • Number of length settings: 60
    • Precision (size of steps): 0.2mm/1mm
    • Range of length settings: From 0.5 to 42 mm
    • Length selection: Control Buttons, Motorised Combs
    • Cutter width: 41mm
    • Cutting element: Titanium blades
    • Number of length settings: 400
    • Precision (size of steps): 0.1mm
    • Range of length settings: From 0.5 to 42 mm
    • Length selection: Digital Swipe, Motorised Combs

    Ease of use
    • Cleaning: Washable blades
    • Maintenance free: No oil needed
    • Service
    • Storage Case: Hard case
    • Cleaning: Removable cutter
    • Maintenance free: No oil needed
    • Memory function
    • Cleaning: Removable cutter
    • Maintenance free: No oil needed
    • Memory function

    Battery
    • Battery type: Ni-MH
    • Operation: Corded and cordless
    • Running time: 90 minutes
    • Charging time: 1 hour
    • Battery type: Li-ion
    • Operation: Corded and cordless
    • Running time: 120 minutes
    • Charging time: 1 hour
    • Battery type: Li-ion
    • Operation: Corded and cordless
    • Running time: 120 minutes
    • Charging time: 1 hour

    Included accessories
    • Beard comb
    • Hair comb
    • Cleaning brush
    • 3 hair combs
    • Cleaning brush
    • 3 hair combs
    • Cleaning brush

