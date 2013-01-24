Series 7000

|
- Longer run time vs. predecessor
- Cutter width: 41 mm
- Cutting element: Titanium blades
- Number of length settings: 24
- Precision (size of steps): 1 mm
- Range of length settings: From 0.5 to 23 mm
- Precision beard comb: 1-23mm adjustable beard comb
- Cutter width: 41mm
- Cutting element: Stainless steel blades
- Number of length settings: 60
- Precision (size of steps): 0.2mm/1mm
- Range of length settings: From 0.5 to 42 mm
- Length selection: Control Buttons, Motorised Combs
- Cutter width: 41mm
- Cutting element: Titanium blades
- Number of length settings: 400
- Precision (size of steps): 0.1mm
- Range of length settings: From 0.5 to 42 mm
- Length selection: Digital Swipe, Motorised Combs
- Cleaning: Washable blades
- Maintenance free: No oil needed
- Service
- Storage Case: Hard case
- Cleaning: Removable cutter
- Maintenance free: No oil needed
- Memory function
- Cleaning: Removable cutter
- Maintenance free: No oil needed
- Memory function
- Battery type: Ni-MH
- Operation: Corded and cordless
- Running time: 90 minutes
- Charging time: 1 hour
- Battery type: Li-ion
- Operation: Corded and cordless
- Running time: 120 minutes
- Charging time: 1 hour
- Battery type: Li-ion
- Operation: Corded and cordless
- Running time: 120 minutes
- Charging time: 1 hour
- Beard comb
- Hair comb
- Cleaning brush
- 3 hair combs
- Cleaning brush
- 3 hair combs
- Cleaning brush