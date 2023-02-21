Search terms

1
Led driving lights

Multi-purpose LED projector light

LED work lights (30)

    EcoPro10 Professional portable inspection tool
    -{discount-value}

    EcoPro10 Professional portable inspection tool

    LUMRC120X1/10

    • High-quality LEDs
    • 90 lm/10 lm pointer
    • Battery lasts up to 10 hours
    • IK07 chocs resistant
    EcoPro10 Professional portable inspection tool
    -{discount-value}

    EcoPro10 Professional portable inspection tool

    LUMRC120B1/10

    • High-quality LEDs
    • 90 lm/10 lm pointer
    • Battery lasts up to 10 hours
    • IK07 chocs resistant
    Professional LPL18
    -{discount-value}

    Professional LPL18

    LPL18B1

    • High Quality LED x 5
    • 85 lm +20 lm pointer
    • Up to 8 h Autonomy
    • Powered with 3 AAA batteries
    Professional PEN20S
    -{discount-value}

    Professional PEN20S

    LPL67X1

    • 200 lm Boost / 100 lm Eco
    • Versatile hands-free use
    • 100 lm spotlight on the top
    • Long-life battery up to 4 H
    Professional LPL19
    -{discount-value}

    Professional LPL19

    LPL19B1

    • High Quality LED x 6
    • 130 lm +20 lm pointer
    • Up to 11h Autonomy / 3 x AAA
    • Water and Dust Protected IP54
    EcoPro30 Cordless, slim, professional lamp
    -{discount-value}

    EcoPro30 Cordless, slim, professional lamp

    LUMRC220X1/10

    • 300 lm Boost / 150 lm Eco
    • Versatile hands-free use
    • Battery lasts up to 8 hours
    • Robust work light
    Xperion 6000 UV Pillar
    -{discount-value}

    Xperion 6000 UV Pillar

    X60UVPIX1/10

    • 500 lm Boost / 250 lm Eco
    • 180 lm Spotlight + UV
    • Battery life: 4.5 h (Eco: 10 h)
    • High CRI and UV leak-detector
    Xperion 6000 Pillar
    -{discount-value}

    Xperion 6000 Pillar

    X60PILLX1/10

    • 500 lm Boost / 250 lm Eco
    • 180 lm Spotlight
    • Battery life: 4.5 h (Eco: 10 h)
    • Ergonomic and foldable
    Xperion 6000 Pocket
    -{discount-value}

    Xperion 6000 Pocket

    X60POCKX1/10

    • 300 lm Boost / 150 lm Eco
    • 100 lm Spotlight
    • Battery life: 3.5 h (Eco: 7 h)
    • Compact and flexible
    Xperion 6000 Line
    -{discount-value}

    Xperion 6000 Line

    X60LINEX1/10

    • 300 lm Boost / 150 lm Eco
    • 120 lm Spotlight
    • Battery life: 4.5 h (Eco: 8 h)
    • Durable with broad light beam
    Xperion 6000 Slim
    -{discount-value}

    Xperion 6000 Slim

    X60SLIMX1/10

    • 500 lm Boost / 250 lm Eco
    • 150 lm Spotlight
    • Battery life: 4.5 h (Eco: 7 h)
    • Versatile and rotatable
    Xperion 6000 Find My Device
    -{discount-value}

    Xperion 6000 Find My Device

    ACCFIMDX1/10

    • Smart, versatile design
