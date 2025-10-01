Search terms

Xperion 3000

This product is discontinued
Philips Xperion 3000

With a wide range of 11 versatile and rechargeable LED workshop lamps, Philips brings handy and robust LED illumination to any task in workshops. The new Philips Xperion 3000 LED workshop lamp range helps professionals see almost anywhere they need while offering long-lasting durability, flexibility and battery lifetime that lets them work comfortably.

Comfortable illumination

Bright, eye-friendly light of up to 1,200 lumens

Compact and versatile, the Philips Xperion 3000 rechargeable LED light provides the bright white light you need for everyday use.

User-friendly operation

Long-life battery

Once fully charged, Philips Xperion 3000 delivers bright white light from its main beam for up to 6.5 hours* in Boost mode. With occasional use, the lamp can operate for several days before recharging.

Durable and reliable

Water- and dust-protected

Philips Xperion 3000 workshop lamps are tough enough for indoor and outdoor use. Workshop life has its fair share of bumps and scrapes. Tools get dropped, liquids spill, and overflow, so our tools must be durable to survive.

See every detail with a 110° wide-angle beam

The Philips Xperion 3000 Under-bonnet LED light provides a wide-angle beam of 110°, perfect for illuminating your entire work area. This broad, bright light lets you see every little detail as you work.

Smart handle to position light for hands-free use

The smart handle of our Under-bonnet light can be used as a support to hold the lamp up in a free-standing position, as a hook to hang the light from or attached to any metal surface with its integrated magnets. This versatility allows you to position the light easily and at the right angle, directing the beam just where you need it.

Battery-status indicator

See when the battery needs charging. The Philips Under-bonnet LED light features a battery-status indicator showing how long the work lamp can function before the battery drains entirely. Never run out of power again in the middle of a job. The indicator also displays the time remaining until the battery is fully charged.

