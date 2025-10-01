Auto lighting distribution
Compact and versatile, the Philips Xperion 3000 rechargeable LED light provides the bright white light you need for everyday use.
Once fully charged, Philips Xperion 3000 delivers bright white light from its main beam for up to 6.5 hours* in Boost mode. With occasional use, the lamp can operate for several days before recharging.
Philips Xperion 3000 workshop lamps are tough enough for indoor and outdoor use. Workshop life has its fair share of bumps and scrapes. Tools get dropped, liquids spill, and overflow, so our tools must be durable to survive.
The Philips Xperion 3000 Under-bonnet LED light provides a wide-angle beam of 110°, perfect for illuminating your entire work area. This broad, bright light lets you see every little detail as you work.
The smart handle of our Under-bonnet light can be used as a support to hold the lamp up in a free-standing position, as a hook to hang the light from or attached to any metal surface with its integrated magnets. This versatility allows you to position the light easily and at the right angle, directing the beam just where you need it.
See when the battery needs charging. The Philips Under-bonnet LED light features a battery-status indicator showing how long the work lamp can function before the battery drains entirely. Never run out of power again in the middle of a job. The indicator also displays the time remaining until the battery is fully charged.
