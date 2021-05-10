Home
HX9992/11 Sonicare 9900 Prestige Power Toothbrush with SenseIQ NEW
Sonicare 9900 Prestige Power Toothbrush with SenseIQ

HX9992/11

How does Sonicare 9900 Prestige work with the app?

The AI-powered Philips Sonicare app works in perfect harmony with the toothbrush. Your brushing data is automatically synced even when you brush with the app closed, so personalised guidance is always at hand.

Real-time guidance helps you improve your brushing on the spot, with feedback on pressure, cleaning action, coverage and time. Progress reporting shows insights about your brushing with summaries for the day, week, month and year.

Personalised brushing recommendations show you how to reach your best oral health with easy, actionable steps that evolve as you do.
 

The information on this page applies to the following models: HX9992/11 , HX9992/12 .

    Look on the box
    Look inside the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the manual
