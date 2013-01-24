Unique ideas for your baby's first Christmas

Choosing your baby's first Christmas gift might be tricky, as your little one may be too young to remember their first Christmas. Therefore, choosing the right present will make this moment special. Here are some ideas to make baby's first Christmas full of memorable presents:

Personalised Christmas ornament . Putting up the Christmas tree is an essential part of the celebration. Especially when it's decorated with unique and meaningful ornaments. Like a personalised decoration with your baby's name and the year of their first Christmas celebration. In the years to come, you will use this decoration and reminisce about this special moment . And who knows, when your child grows up, they might continue the tradition and use the very same ornament on their own tree!

Comforter . Make your baby's first Christmas extra snuggly and memorable with a calming comforter. This We'll assure you it will be your baby's new favourite toy – and it might even become yours as well! . Make your baby's first Christmas extra snuggly and memorable with a calming comforter. This soft snuggle consists of a plush animal with an ultra-soft soother. The snuggle is lightly weighted to keep it close to the baby so that they feel secure.

Festive outfit . Picking a cute festive outfit for your little one and capturing the moment with a photo is a creative way to remember the most wonderful time of the year. Turning them into a mini snowflake or a cute little Santa Claus will bring joy to everyone involved . Also, framing the photo and placing it in the centre of your home is the perfect way to commemorate this special day.

Healthy treats. A wonderful way to surprise an older baby for Christmas is by preparing some healthy Christmas treats for them. How about cutting a kiwi or grapes and serving them in the shape of a Christmas tree? Or make snowmen by scooping tiny balls out of a melon and pinning them on a skewer. Give them a hat and scarf using a raspberry and here is your little snowman! When your kid gets a bit older, you can even prepare the treats together.

For the littles ones younger than 12 months, you can serve a delicious breakfast with plums and peaches for example. For this purpose, we recommend using the 2-in-1 baby food maker, as it helps you to prepare varied food for every step of the weaning and feeding journey. All you need to do is wash and cut a peach and a plum, put it in the food maker together with 20 grams of yogurt and steam for 10 minutes. Yummy!