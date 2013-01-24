Search terms
Unique ideas for your baby's first Christmas
Spending the holiday season with your loved ones has always been the best present you can give to each other. Now that a brand-new member has joined the family, it's time to start some new traditions with your baby. And what better way to get them into the Christmas spirit than by giving them a personalised ornament that will shine on the tree for many years to come? Keep reading to learn about other creative ways to celebrate your baby's first Christmas that are also baby proof!
Choosing your baby's first Christmas gift might be tricky, as your little one may be too young to remember their first Christmas. Therefore, choosing the right present will make this moment special. Here are some ideas to make baby's first Christmas full of memorable presents:
For the littles ones younger than 12 months, you can serve a delicious breakfast with plums and peaches for example. For this purpose, we recommend using the 2-in-1 baby food maker, as it helps you to prepare varied food for every step of the weaning and feeding journey. All you need to do is wash and cut a peach and a plum, put it in the food maker together with 20 grams of yogurt and steam for 10 minutes. Yummy!
Whether you've got a baby or a toddler, it's always a good idea to baby-proof your Christmas tree. Here's our baby proof Christmas tree checklist:
SCF870/21
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.