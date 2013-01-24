Beautiful light. Beautiful sound.
- 4K UHD. Vibrant HDR picture
- Immersive sound. Bowers & Wilkins meets Dolby Atmos
- Leather-backed remote. High-end speaker cloth
- The Google Assistant. Amazon Alexa*
The biggest blockbusters. The latest games. Smart TVs can connect to a world of content via the internet, and you can control them with your voice.
Easy access to Netflix, Disney+*, and YouTube are just the start. You can ask a Philips Smart TV to find movies and games, control smart home devices, and more. You’ll enjoy the superb picture quality, and the magic of Philips Ambilight.
Watch all of your favourites, however you want. Access 500,000+ movies and shows, play music and games, and cast from your smart device onto your TV. Easily add the apps you use the most to your Philips Android TV’s home screen.
Put your Philips TV at the heart of your wireless multi-room sound. Connect to compatible speakers in any room.
Want to find movies, get answers on screen, or control your smart home devices? Just tell your TV.*
