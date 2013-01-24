Home
Smart TV
Philips Smart TV

Philips Smart TVs

Easy. Connected. Brilliant.

Discover Philips Smart TVs

    What is Smart TV

    What is a Smart TV?

     

    The biggest blockbusters. The latest games. Smart TVs can connect to a world of content via the internet, and you can control them with your voice.

    Philips Smart TV Features

    Philips Smart TVs

     

    Easy access to Netflix, Disney+*, and YouTube are just the start. You can ask a Philips Smart TV to find movies and games, control smart home devices, and more. You’ll enjoy the superb picture quality, and the magic of Philips Ambilight.
    Philips Android TV

    Your Philips Android TV

     

    Watch all of your favourites, however you want. Access 500,000+ movies and shows, play music and games, and cast from your smart device onto your TV. Easily add the apps you use the most to your Philips Android TV’s home screen.
    Philips Android TV

    A world of content


    Any content platform. Always the best picture quality. Your Philips Smart TV can show content mastered in any HDR format, and it intelligently up-scales low-quality footage so it always looks brilliant. 
    Smart TV with Netflix

    Netflix


    The shows and movies everyone’s talking about. A dedicated Netflix button on the remote takes you there. 
    Smart TV with Youtube

    Youtube


    Experience what the world’s watching in even better picture quality on your Philips Android TV.
    Smart TV with Rakuten TV

    Rakuten TV


    From arthouse to blockbusters. Enjoy 4K UHD movies on demand via the Rakuten TV button on your remote. 
    Smart TV with Disney+

    Disney+


    Immerse in legendary and exclusive titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic available on Philips Android TVs.*
    Smart TV with Amazon Prime

    Amazon Prime


    Enjoy Amazon Prime Video in stunning HDR quality. Watch Amazon Originals, popular movies, TV shows, and more.*

    Connect and enjoy

    From voice assistants to multi-room sound
    Philips Smart TV with DTS Play-fi

Play-Fi

    Play-Fi

     

    Put your Philips TV at the heart of your wireless multi-room sound. Connect to compatible speakers in any room.
    Philips Smart TV with Play-Fi
    Learn more about Play-Fi
    Philips Smart TV with Voice Control: Hey Google and Amazon Alexa

Voice control

    Voice control

     

    Want to find movies, get answers on screen, or control your smart home devices? Just tell your TV.*
    Philips Smart TV with Chromecast

    Chromecast built-in™


    Easily cast photos, music, and more straight from your smart device to your Philips Smart TV.
     * Disney+ is available on all Philips Android TVs. Disney+ is not available on Philips Saphi Smart TVs. Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.disneyplus.com © 2020 Disney and its related entities.

     * Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries. 

     * Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. GA is available in selected languages and countries with English-UK and German-DE and French-FR being supported from the start. Supported language/countries list is going to be expanded overtime. For latest language and countries support list please contact our consumer care.

     * Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

     

