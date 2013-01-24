Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
True wireless
    Philips true wireless headphones

    True wireless headphones

    No wires. All freedom.

     

    If great sound and head-turning design are your thing, our true wireless headphones are for you. Easy to wear and easy to charge, they let you take calls and go about your day in tune with the music you love. No headband. No neckband. No wires.
    Explore True Wireless

    Our favourites

    Philips T8505 noise cancelling true wireless headphones

    T8505 in-ear true wireless earbuds

    Love the sound. Love the look.

     
    • Refined geometric design
    • Detailed sound. Rich, powerful bass
    • No distractions. Noise Cancelling Pro
    • Charging case. Get up to 24 hours play time
    View details
    Philips T5505 true wireless headphones

    T5505 in-ear true wireless earbuds

    Your sound, your style

     

    • Sleek design
    • Punchy bass. Clear sound
    • No distractions. Noise Cancelling Pro
    • Auto-pause. Music pauses when you take an earbud out
    View details
    Philips T8505 true wireless headphones

    Be free to move

    All the music, none of the wires

     

    How does music move you? Do you nod your head in time to the beat, sway your shoulders—or does your whole body get involved? Designed to fit securely and comfortably, our true wireless earbuds stay in place. However you like to move.
    Explore
    Philips T5505 true wireless headphones

    Exceptional sound on the go

    Let your music move you

     

    Our best true wireless headphones let you fully immerse in the music you love. Perfectly tuned drivers give you detailed, expansive sound with rich bass and sparkling highs. Whether you’re heading to the office or the beach—why compromise?
    Explore
    Philips wireless headphones

    True wireless for sports 

    GO for it 

     

    Hitting the park, the gym, the trail? Go all the way with a pair of true wireless earbuds built for active lifestyles. You get a super-secure fit and smart tech to help you train. If the weather’s wild, dust and water resistance keep the music coming.
    Explore sports headphones
    True wireless headphones with charging case

    Handy charging cases

    Power in your pocket

     

    Many of our true wireless headphones come with handy charging cases. Some are small enough to fit in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans! A fully charged case gives you multiple extra charges, and hours more play time—ideal for long days or trips away.
    Explore

    Find your true wireless headphones 

    Show me all headphones

    More from Philips TV & Sound

    Philips Fidelio

    Fidelio

    Immerse in natural sound
    Discover Fidelio range
    Philips wireless speakers

    Wireless speakers

    Your music. Loud and free.
    Explore
    Philips soundbars

    Soundbars

    For every thrilling moment
    Enrich your TV sound

    Philips TV

    TV homepage
    OLED+ TVs
    OLED TVs
    Performance Series
    Ambilight TVs
    4K Ultra HD TVs
    Smart TVs/ Android TVs
    See all TVs
    TV Awards

    Philips Sound  

    Headphones
    Soundbars
    Wireless Speakers
    Home audio
    Fidelio
    Headphones App

    Support  

    TV Support
    Sound Support
    Register your products
    Software and driver updates
    Contact us

    Let’s connect

    Facebook
    Instagram
    YouTube
    Sitemap