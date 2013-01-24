Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
Sports
    Philips sports headphones

    Sports headphones

    GO for it


    From heart-rate monitors to bone conduction and app support, our rugged sports headphones are packed with features to help you train—and have fun! Plus they come in a range of comfy, secure fits. Go walk. Go run. Go ride. It’s all good.
    Explore

    Our favourites

    Philips A7306 in-ear sports headphones

    A7306 in-ear true wireless earbuds

    Train smarter

     

    • Train smarter. Built-in heart-rate monitor
    • Detachable ear hooks for a super-secure fit
    • Self-cleaning earbuds. UV cleaning case
    • IP57 dust resistant and waterproof
    View details
    Philips A4216 sports headphones

    A4216 on-ear wireless headphones

    Stay active, feel fresh

     

    • Removable and washable ear-cup cushions
    • Lightweight and rugged for active lifestyles
    • IP55 dust/water protection
    • 35 hours play time
    View details
    Sports headphones video section
    Philips true wireless sports earbuds

    True wireless sports earbuds

    No wires. Nothing to hold you back

     

    Get out there! From gym to weekend break, our true wireless sports headphones let you move freely. You get superb sound, a super-secure fit, all-day comfort, and weatherproof designs. Running, jumping, dancing—these headphones keep up.
    Train free
    Philips headband sports headphones

    Headband sports headphones

    Designed for active lives


    Light, comfortable headbands you’ll barely notice you’re wearing. Sweat-proof designs. Removable, washable ear-cup cushions if things get muddy. Headband models in our sports headphone range are all about great sound—and fresh adventures
    Get active
    Philips open-ear bone conduction headphones

    Open-ear sports headphones

    Press play on a safe way to train

     

    Go race. Go ride. Go hike. Our open-ear sports headphones give you a whole new way to listen while you train! Bone conduction transmits sound to your inner ear via the bones of your face. You’ll hear what’s going on around you—and your music too.
    Coming soon
    Team Jumbo Visma

    GO

    Team Jumbo-Visma

    Jumbo Visma Logo
    Discover more

    Find your Philips sports headphones

    Show me all headphones

    More from Philips TV & Sound

    Philips Fidelio

    Fidelio

    Immerse in natural sound
    Discover Fidelio range
    Philips wireless speakers

    Wireless speakers

    Your music. Loud and free.
    Explore
    Philips soundbars

    Soundbars

    For every thrilling moment
    Enrich your TV sound

    Philips TV

    TV homepage
    OLED+ TVs
    OLED TVs
    Performance Series
    Ambilight TVs
    4K Ultra HD TVs
    Smart TVs/ Android TVs
    See all TVs
    TV Awards

    Philips Sound  

    Headphones
    Soundbars
    Wireless Speakers
    Home audio
    Fidelio
    Headphones App

    Support  

    TV Support
    Sound Support
    Register your products
    Software and driver updates
    Contact us

    Let’s connect

    Facebook
    Instagram
    YouTube
    Sitemap