Philips wireless home system

Home sound made easy

NEW

Fidelio FS1 wireless speaker

Crafted for all-round sound

Bring every song and film to life in rich, room-filling sound. You can connect this sleek wireless Fidelio speaker to others for a seamless multi-room experience. Or connect to a Philips TV or soundbar for immersive home cinema.

View FS1 wireless speaker

NEW

Fidelio FW1 wireless subwoofer

Crafted to go deeper

Feel the full power of every dramatic moment, every climactic action scene, every beat. This Fidelio subwoofer gives you beautifully controlled bass, bringing effects alive and enriching quieter scenes and music. Prepare to be moved.

View FW1 subwoofer

NEW

Fidelio FB1 soundbar 7.1.2. Integrated subwoofer. 

Crafted for movie lovers

Immerse in sublime surround sound, right out of the box. This Fidelio soundbar lets sound flow above and around you for a thrilling experience. Plus you can connect to other Fidelio components to build your perfect home-theater sound.

View FB1 soundbar
    1. Start with a soundbar or wireless speakers


    A soundbar's a great choice if movies are mainly your thing, adding detail, drama, and depth to whatever you watch.

    Wi-fi speakers turn things up a notch, working with your TV's sound to deliver better separation, crystal clear dialogue, and an expansive soundstage.

    2. Add satellite speakers


    Place a pair of speakers behind your couch and enjoy real surround sound that puts you in the centre of the action. While Ambilight-responsive LEDs create a full-room lightshow.

    3. Add a subwoofer


    From bombastic battle scenes to subtle shifts in tension, a subwoofer makes sure you feel it all.

    4. Expand to more rooms


    Get your whole home partying in sync. Or keep up with the on-screen action in the living room as you fix yourself a quick cup of tea.

DTS Play-Fi enabling high fidelity over Wi-Fi

Hi-Fi over Wi-Fi


With DTS Play-Fi, listen to films and music in any room, in high resolution - up to 24-bit/192kHz - and perfect sync. No wires. No fuss.

Philips home sound offers high connectivity with your favourite apps

Ready to connect


Supports all your favourite smart assistants and streaming services. So, to fire up your latest playlist, crank up the volume, or check what's playing, just ask.

Dolby Atmos technology in use

Each sound where it should be


Dolby Atmos technology places each detail precisely in the space around and above you. Making your movies, games, and music feel more real - and more immersive.

Ambilight-responsive LEDs sync feature

Spread the light


Ambilight-responsive LEDs sync to your Ambilight TV and move with your music - filling your room with the drama of whatever you watch or listen to.

Philips Fidelio home sound products

Pleasing ears, turning heads.

 

European design. A warm, natural sound signature. And premium materials. No wonder Fidelio home sound has captivated critics. What will you make of it?

EISA 2022 Philips Fidelio FB1 soundbar award
Red dot 2022 award
IF design award 2022
Philips Sound App in use

You're in control

 

Connect and configure your sound products with the Philips Sound App. Stream from any source to rooms and zones around your home - and control it all with just a tap.

Build your home sound system

Fidelio sound

Philips sound

Ambilight TV

Discover home sound with videos

Philips Fidelio FB1 Soundbar feature video

Fidelio FB1 Soundbar

Philips Fidelio FW1 Subwoofer feature video

Fidelio FW1 Subwoofer

Philips Fidelio FS1 Speaker feature video

Fidelio FS1 Speaker

