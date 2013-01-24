What is Operational Intelligence?

Around the world, every health system had been struggling with rising costs, aging populations, chronic health challenges, legacy technology and overworked staff. While addressing many challenges, the digital transformation also brought its own challenges, from data and interoperability disconnects to knowledge shortages.



Healthcare leaders have worked hard to redefine healthcare by moving to the value-based care model. We believe that adopting a more integrated, service-based healthcare model with a focus on behavioural change, that connects the silos and builds on relationships, technology and processes, could optimise spending and capabilities.