Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Why Operational Intelligence and why now ?

Around the world, every health system had been struggling with rising costs, aging populations, chronic health challenges, legacy technology and overworked staff. While addressing many challenges, the digital transformation also brought its own challenges, from data and interoperability disconnects to knowledge shortages.


Healthcare leaders have worked hard to redefine healthcare by moving to the value-based care model. We believe that adopting a more integrated, service-based healthcare model with a focus on behavioural change, that connects the silos and builds on relationships, technology and processes, could optimise spending and capabilities.
Operational intelligence
Quote icon

Sign up to stay up to date with our offerings.

Stay up-to-date
Connect with sales

Trends driving change:

  • The point of care has shifted towards the patient – healthcare as a service 
  • The need for a healthcare operating system that promotes partnership, integration and collaboration 
  • The quadruple aim of healthcare 
  • Healthcare information has been digitized but often its potential remains untapped 
  • Philips Services & Solutions Delivery and healthcare: Becoming a partner to maximize value

What is Operational Intelligence?

MOI

Operational Intelligence aims to combine people, processes and technology through a partnership.


What began as an idea about how a hospital system and a technology provider could better work together has become a powerful new way of working for hundreds of Philips and healthcare professionals.

A new integrated operating model for the service of care

How Operational Intelligence works

Rather than operating as a sales organisation, when Philips Services & Solutions Delivery partners with a healthcare provider, we bring our Operational Intelligence approach to merge skills and capabilities. We can help you to become operationally intelligent. Working together can offer significant benefits to the efficiency of your operating model, combining processes, people and technology.
Circle icon

People


Working as one: Our skills merge with yours for combined, continuous improvement.

Process


Operational Intelligence is about unlocking efficiencies in your processes. Opposite to "one size fits all," Operational Intelligence is about co-creation and tailored solutions that are right for you.

Technology


Technology is an enabler; Operational Intelligence makes it both connected and interoperable by breaking down silos to provide a comprehensive, ongoing overview of how technology is required and be utilized (by humans and systems) now and in the future.  
Home page banner

“At the end of the day, care is a human activity. Technology is not there to replace caregivers, it is there to support them.”

Conrad Smits
Head of Philips Services and Solutions Delivery
Icon

Insight Hub


Our offerings supporting Operational Intelligence

Featured insights


Read why Operational Intelligence is a mindset and methodology for accelerated operations excellence.

Cybersecurity


Discover why and how Operational Intelligence is transforming the success of medical device cybersecurity initiatives and how your healthcare system can benefit.
Learn more
Cybersecurity

Continuous Learning


Discover why and how Operational Intelligence is transforming the future of healthcare education and how your healthcare system can benefit.
Learn more
Learning

Maintenance 4.0


Discover why and how Operational Intelligence is transforming the future of maintenance and how your healthcare system benefit.
Learn more
Maintenance
CDC

Innovating in diagnostics with new models of out of hospital care


Read how new urgency due to the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated change in all sectors, including healthcare. A focus on diagnostics innovation represents the fast start opportunity to structurally embed out of hospital care and enable a significant leap forward in patient-centric, future forward care.
Read the article (127.0KB)
Organizational learning

Creating a learning ecosystem within your hospital


Discover why healthcare transformation involves a significant reinvestment in its workforce to provide knowledge, processes and technological support required to develop the capabilities necessary for Healthcare 4.0.
Read the article (556.0KB)
Medical device cybersecurity

Healthcare and medical device cybersecurity


Discover why effective medical device cybersecurity requires collaboration between stakeholders, such as hospitals, manufacturers, regulatory agencies such as the FDA and the research community. They are essential to successful end-to-end protection of hospitals and their patients.
Read the article (315.0KB)
Cybersecurity Strategy

Medical device cybersecurity strategy


Read how to safeguard medical devices and take steps towards creating an enterprise-wide resilience strategy
Read the article

Connecting departments, devices and disciplines


Philips Customer Service & Solutions is your partner to connect departments, devices and disciplines via operational intelligence.
Cybersecurity services

Cybersecurity services


Cybersecurity is crucial in the age of connected health. Philips Cybersecurity Services provide superior care to the security of the data and devices in your hospital; from enterprise cybersecurity and hardware and software upgrades, to staff training, incident response management and security by design.
Learn more
Education services

Education and Training Services


Philips Healthcare Education and Training Services enable you to unlock the full potential of your staff, technology, and organisation current and meaningful education.
Learn more
Maintenance services

Maintenance Services


Philips Maintenance Services helps you drive performance, usability and interoperability of your medical devices by keeping your technology up and running.
Learn more
Managed technology services

Managed Technology Services


Philips Managed Technology Services is a comprehensive, outcome based service and solutions programme designed to help you in managing and optimising your healthcare technology within your hospital as a whole.
Learn more
Healthcare transformation services

Healthcare Transformation Services


Philips Healthcare Transformation Services help you achieve clinical excellence and operational efficiency while improving financial performance and delivering quality patient care.
Learn more
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*

Contact details

*
*
*

Company details

*
*
*

What does this mean?

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.