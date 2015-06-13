Ivo Van Den Berghe
Head of Anatomical Pathology,
AZ-Sint-Jan, Bruges
|
Dates
|
Congress name
|
Location
|
May 31 - Jun 2
|
ADIAP Australia
|
Sydney, Aus
|
May 31 - Jun 4
|
ASCO (American Society of Clinical Oncology)
|
Chicago, IL, USA
|
Jun 22-25
|
Canadian Association Of Pathologists Annual Meeting
|
Niagara Falls, CA
|
Jun 13-15
|
DPG - 103rd Annual Meeting of the German Society of Pathology
|
Frankfurt, Germany
|
July 2-4
|
British DIAP, Leeds, PathSoc
|
Harrogate, UK
|
Sept. 1
|
Taiwan Digital Path Congress
|
Taiwan
|
Sept 7-11
|
European Congress of Pathology
|
Nice, FR
|
Sept 9-13
|
World CDx Boston
|
Boston, MA, USA
|
Sept 21-25
|
College of American Pathologists
|
Orlando, FL, USA
|
Sept 22-24
|
Institute for Biomedical Science (IBMS)
|
Birmingham, UK
|
Oct 6-8
|
PathVisions
|
Orlando, FL, USA
|
Nov 7-9
|
Austrian & Swiss Pathology Days
|
Luzern, CH
|
Nov 19
|
SGH Breast Pathology Course
|
Singapore
|
Nov 21-22
|
Pathologiedagen
|
The Netherlands
|
Dec. 5-6
|
DP&AI Congress - Global Engage, London
|
London, UK