    Service solutions that help you

    Philips is your partner committed to help improve your organization’s key performance indicators (KPIs), including clinical, operational, ­financial and patient/staff satisfaction goals. Enterprise-wide operational excellence is our ultimate goal.

     

    Our global footprint helps to empower you with access to meaningful innovation, deep clinical expertise, and data analytics for personalized, actionable insights. This in combination with wide variety of excellent services covering every step of your operations.

     

    Tell us where we can help and we will tailor our services to deliver the solution that meets your needs. With outstanding delivery of services with focus on exceptional experience, we help you achieve your goals.

    A comprehensive portfolio of our services

    Plan and Design

    "Help me understand what I need to do and why"

    Planning services

     

    We can help you achieve your strategic objectives and assist in making decisions that impact your department, hospital or facility. We can assist in assessing equipment needs, model new clinical services, improve patient and staff satisfaction, design your facility and be your partner for help with ­financial services and managed services.

    Implement and Integrate

    “Help me and my organization get up and running with something new”

    Implementation services

     

    Our portfolio of Implementation Services helps you deploy new technology in a sustainable fashion, with minimum impact. Services range from project management, installation, IT integration, interoperability, application training and educational services.

    Monitor and Optimise

    “Help me perform over time and continuously improve”

    Optimisation services

     

    We can help you increase process efficiency and achieve continuous operational improvement. Our team provides data analytics and performance improvement services to help increase processes efficiency, optimise your technology and staff utilization, and provide interim leadership. Collaboratively, we help optimise your department, hospital, or enterprise.

    Prevent and Maintain

    “Help me prevent and react when something goes wrong”

    Maintenance services

     

    Our portfolio of Maintenance Services is dedicated to maximizing your technology uptime. In addition to repair services, we offer remote equipment monitoring and preventative maintenance. We manage the labor and parts, for both Philips and non–Philips equipment. We also train and educate your own biomed staff.

    Upgrade and Secure

    “Help me stay current and secure”

    Upgrading services

     

    Our portfolio of Upgrading Services assures that your technology is always current, secure and up-to-date for your speci­fic situation. Services include software maintenance services, cyber security services, trade-in services and fi­nancial models to provide you with access to the latest technology across the lifecycle in a sustainable way.

    Enabling technologies for services

     

    A variation of proactive, predictive, and supporting technologies are at your disposal to support your selected service(s). These technologies and tools aim to enable you to have more effective workflows, provide transparency of data, schedules, activities and more.

    Customer Services Portal

     

    Based on the ServiceMax platform, the Customer Services Portal is a comprehensive application empowering customers to manage a wide range for service needs, at an individual product level, at a service event level, at a facility level, at a contract level and more.

    Customer stories

    • count on your patients

      Philips services - Count on us as your patients count on you


      Philips Service is always there and always on to work as one with your teams to keep your systems running smoothly, seven days a week, if needed.

       

      Our flexible services and education offerings may be adapted to your needs in order to support your internal teams. By teaming up with Philips to take care of your systems you can worry about what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost.

    • upgrading services yt thumb

      Doing more with less


      "I think it’s fair to say the whole healthcare environment has to do more for less. There is no area where there is truly booming healthcare”

       

      Dr. Guy Lloyd, Consultant cardiologist

      Barts Heart Centre, London, UK

    • driving performance improvement

      Driving performance improvement for Ultrasound services for Rijnstate hospital

       

      "With the implementation of the quick win improvements we managed to redistribute patient load to our outpatient centers. This bene­fits our patients as they can be scanned closer to home and at the same time our hospital can focus on inpatient- and emergency care.”

       

      Ronald Niekel, Radiologist, Rijnstate Hospital

    • cardiac-careflow-optimization

      Cardiac careflow optimisation at Heart Hospital TaUH

       

      “The Philips consultants were very thorough in their review and assessment of our processes and experiences. From comprehensive analyses came a targeted list of improvement opportunities we feel certain will reinforce our commitment to exceptional patient care and sustain us as we move forward”.

       

      Aki Haukilahti, CFO, Heart Hospital TaUH

    • Flevoziekenhuis hospital

      Optimising the Emergency Department at Flevoziekenhuis hospital

       

      "The Philips team uncovered all the data needed to improve my department."

       

      ED Chairman Dr. F. Roodheuvel Flevoziekenhuis hospital

    • improving clinical processes

      Improving clinical processes in the Cath & EP Labs at WMCHealth

       

      “Together, we are working with Philips to keep the Hudson Valley healthy through a model that supports innovation and transformation in a value-driven environment.” 

       

      Michael D. Israel, President and CEO
      Westchester Medical Center Health Network

    • AU health

      Reducing non-actionable alarms and alarm fatigue at AU Health

       

      "Working together with Philips, we designed a survey, focused on the areas of greatest opportunity, and embarked on a several month project to markedly reduce alarms in our organization. Our results have seen substantial reductions in the alarms. It’s so quiet." 

       

      Kevin C. Dellsperger, MD, PhD
      VP and Chief Medical Officer, AU Health System

    • mcleod

      Improving Emergency Department performance at McLeod Health Clarendon Hospital

       

      "The Philips team provided exceptional clinical and operational expertise and became part of our Emergency Department team. They collaborated with our staff to implement process changes, create an analytics dashboard and develop training programs. Together, these initiatives have had a significant impact on our Quality Metrics performance and patient satisfaction scores with overall wait times."

       

      Debbie Locklair, MEd, FACHE
      Vice President and Regional Administrator, McLeod Health

    • improving emergency department

      Improving Emergency Department operational efficiency at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital

       

      “The Philips consultants provided exceptional recommendations. They listened to our challenges and helped to improve our Emergency department performance and patient experience.”

       

      David Kilarski, CEO
      FirstHealth of Carolinas

    • trauma

      Engaging staff helps improve imaging services

       

      “Since the training, staff are starting to see things from a different perspective and think in a new way. We are changing people’s mindset and I have high hopes for what we can achieve together.”

       

      Robert Griffiths, Radiology Services Manager

      Wye Valley NHS Trust

      dla masthead

      Healthcare Consulting

       

      Our consultants help hospitals and healthcare systems improve value to patients by creating exceptional environments and achieving meaningful and sustainable improvements.

