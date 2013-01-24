Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

patient in bore

MRI innovations that matter to you

 

 

Contact us
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent

Magnetic Resonance

With a wide variety of patients and large range of clinical indications, you need MRI that can perform with digital clarity & speed in many clinical circumstances. With our MRI solutions, you can meet today’s healthcare challenges.
Reading room

Join us at
RSNA 2020
Nov 29 - Dec 5

Connect with us

MR Body Map

 

Clinical cases from nearly every anatomy 

 

Explore 100+ clinical cases from your peers around the globe, that showcase how Philips MR digital technology strengthens your imaging needs.

 

Learn more

devices differents
philipsneuro

Elevate Neuro diagnostics

 

Discover our neuro applications

 

Learn more

FieldStrength

FieldStrenght

FieldStrength provides regular features and articles on magnetic resonance imaging. It serves as a resource for Philips MRI users to share solutions to their day-to-day challenges in MRI clinical practice.

 

Read articles

NetForum Community

NetForum Community

Visit our NetForum online community to share clinical experiences, optimize results, and learn from peers around the globe.

 

 

NetForum community

IntelliSpace Portal

 

IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.

 

Read more

IntelliSpace Portal

Supporting you at every turn

Education
Customer Service

Customer Service

Helping every customer find the right fit in proven service solutions

 

Managed services

Financial Solutions

Financial Solutions

Innovative financing solutions tailored for the healthcare community

 

Philips Medical Capital

* Pending 510(k), not available for sale in the USA. Initial availability on 1.5T systems.
* Initial availability on 1.5T systems.
* Only for use with MR Safe or MR Conditional Implants bystrictly following the Instructions For Use.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand