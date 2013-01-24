Planning services

Home
Achieve your strategic objectives that impact your department, hospital or facility.

    We can help you achieve your strategic objectives and assist in making decsions that impact your department, hospital or facility. We can assist in assessing equipment needs, model new clinical services, improve patient and staff satisfaction, design your facility and be your partner for help with financial services and managed services.

    Planning and design services we offer

    Customer stories

    • patient focus strategy

      Co-creating a patient focused strategy

       

      "The huge benefit we got from collaborating with Philips was to be able to pull it all together in a very comprehensive fashion and quickly get some tangible and concrete outcomes from the process.’’

       

      Andrew Saunders

      Group manager, GenesisCare

      Read more
    • design thinking transformation

      Using design thinking to transform cancer care

       

      "This new design is absolutely going to impact positively on the patient’s experience. It is going to take it to world-class. It is going to impact our financial results.”

       

      Gena Conroy, Chief Marketing and Patient Experience Officer

      Broward Health

      Read more
    • florida ed

      Using design thinking in healthcare to create a pediatric Emergency Department

       

      "The Philips Design team, they get health care. They understand what the patient is experiencing. They understand what the patient feels, so they designed the workflow to complement the Ambient environment.’’ 

       

      Elise MacCarroll, Director of Imaging Systems

      Florida Hospital

      Read more
    • Healthcare campus

      Consolidating two community hospitals into one Campus

       

      Compared to the original architect’s plan our team managed to:

       

      • Incorporate 201 single bed rooms compared to 90; at 20% lower cost per square foot
      • Create an overall plan that could result in 50% fewer construction phases
      Read more
    • spatial ed design

      Spatial design review of an emergency department plan

       

      "We were asked to apply our strategic design capabilities to determine if the existing architect’s plans fit the customer’s short- and long-term strategic plans that aim to provide an excellent care experience in an efficient and effective way."

       

      Giang Vu, Principal, Strategic Design

       

      Read more

