Workplace and community AED
Lead the way

to save a life

Philips AED solutions

 

With access to the right equipment and support, everyone can help save a life. Our AED solutions with Life Guidance act as your personal coach to quickly and easily guide you through a cardiac emergency with a simple, step by step process. A calm, clear voice explains exactly what to do, actively adapting instructions to keep you on track. Intelligent sensors assess and automatically deliver the right therapy, at the right time ‐ personalized to every man, woman, or child.

 

Philips AED solutions with Life Guidance help give you the confidence to act quickly and decisively, and lead the way to save a life.

Learn about AEDs

Why Philips

Save Stories

Lead the way to save a life

Ready to act. Ready to go.

 

A simple step‐by‐step process with clear, adaptive voice instructions empowers even the most inexperienced responders.

A simple step‐by‐step process with clear, adaptive voice instructions empowers even the most inexperienced responders.

Save time. Save lives.

 

Accelerated CPR delivery and potentially lifesaving defibrillation, the only definitive treatment to improve the chances of survival, are delivered fast.

Accelerated CPR delivery and potentially lifesaving defibrillation, the only definitive treatment to improve the chances of survival, are delivered fast.

Personalized therapy. Enhanced care

 

SMART analysis automatically assesses heart rhythm to help the delivery of safe and effective therapy ‐ for every man, woman or child.

Support

Find information on user manuals,

product training, warranties and more.

