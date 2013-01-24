Home
Cardiology
Creating
the  future
of cardiology

Minimally invasive cardiovascular treatment options are expanding. Advances in diagnostics, Live Image Guidance, and informatics, help make that possible.

 

Collaborating with leading cardiologists, we create solutions that contribute to life-changing opportunities for your patients. They can accelerate workflow, increase efficiency, and offer clinical insight.

Together, we are changing the way care is delivered and improving the quality of life for patients with cardiovascular diseases.

Dr. Daniel Simon shares his thoughts about the hybrid OR
The Hybrid OR
What are the clinical benefits of the hybrid environment? Dr. Daniel Simon shares his thoughts about the hybrid OR at University Hospitals.
Speeding STEMI care from first contact to treatment

Speeding STEMI care from first contact to treatment  

Complete the 90-minute mission with STEMI solutions that help you speed up patient care and decrease costs.

 

Treating structural heart disease with image-guided intervention

Making the difference with Philips Live Image Guidance in structural heart disease  

Complex structural heart disease procedures require specialists to work together, with guidance from X-ray and echo for visualization of critical anatomy.

 

CPR Quality - A measurable difference

CPR quality - A measurable difference

Quality CPR in your hands and right before your eyes

 

