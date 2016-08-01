Cardiology informatics

Our streamlined solutions give you the power to manage patient data and staff workflow throughout the cardiovascular cycle of care and offer you a single access point into advanced clinical applications, multimodality images, and reports.
Holistic cardiovascular care begins with the heart but looks beyond the disease to understand what matters for all people at the center of care. We partner with you to make care informed, efficient and sustainable - bringing to life innovative solutions that deliver continuous, collaborative and personalized cardiovascular care across the health continuum. Contact us to learn how we can help you enhance patient care and improve productivity.
IntelliSpace Cardiovascular is designed specifically with you in mind to help streamline clinical workflow and improve operational performance across your entire cardiovascular service line.
RightFit Service Agreements for Healthcare Informatics
Enabling uninterrupted patient care
How is your Healthcare Informatics evolving? Stakeholders throughout your enterprise face continuous changes and multiple pressures. For your hospital to deliver consistently high-quality patient care, your IT infrastructure must deliver accordingly.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
