Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Cardiology Informatics

Our streamlined solutions give you the power to manage patient data and staff workflow throughout the cardiovascular cycle of care and offer you a single access point into advanced clinical applications, multimodality images, and reports.
mh l new

Transforming
cardiovascular care

across the patient
continuum

 

Contact us
Holistic cardiovascular care begins with the heart but looks beyond the disease to understand what matters for all people at the center of care. We partner with you to make care informed, efficient and sustainable - bringing to life innovative solutions that deliver continuous, collaborative and personalized cardiovascular care across the health continuum. Contact us to learn how we can help you enhance patient care and improve productivity.
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent
patients' cardiograph monitored on Philips CVIS informatics

IntelliSpace Cardiovascular is designed specifically with you in mind to help streamline clinical workflow and improve operational performance across your entire cardiovascular service line.

 

More

Cardiology informatics

iscv main image option 1

Cardiology information system
 

  • A single cardiovascular workspace to help manage patient care, accessible anytime, virtually anywhere
  • Panoramic, chronological overview of your patients cardiovascular care continuum
  • Immediate access to multi-modality images and documents
  • Access to advanced clinical applications
     

Designed for your workspace

clinicians monitoring patients' cardiograph

Diagnostic


• Custom set-up meets your individual needs

• Central access point simplifies ECG workflow

• Flexible design to reduce costs

• Scalable to grow with you

 

More

Clinicians discussing cardiology informatics

Non-invasive

 

• Multi-modality image management system

• Access to multiple applications within a single, flexible location

• Interfaces to advanced quantification tools for multiple cardiovascular specialties

 

More

Clinician with ultrasound machine

Interventional

 
  • Physiomonitoring & charting technology extends beyond the walls of the cath lab
  • Delivers clinical decision support tool
  • User-centric access to your data

 

More

RightFit Service Agreements for Healthcare Informatics

Enabling uninterrupted patient care

How is your Healthcare Informatics evolving? Stakeholders throughout your enterprise face continuous changes and multiple pressures. For your hospital to deliver consistently high-quality patient care, your IT infrastructure must deliver accordingly.
Learn more
boat ride header

Cardiovascular care
Seamless care pathways.
Optimized length of stay.


Explore an integrated cardiology ecosystem of data and devices working together to help you provide efficient and effective cardiac care in the most appropriate setting.
Explore the benefits of integrated cardiovascular care

Related solutions

Articles

A clinician viewing patient records on a mobile device

IT management

Connecting care with information that matters

 

Read more

Clinicians monitoring a patient's data in the operating room

Cardiology

Creating the future with cardiology solutions

 

Read more

Clinicians in a discussion

Healthcare management

Managing healthcare transformation for a secure future

 

Read more

Events

Wednesday, Jun 08

EHEALTH WEEK 2016

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Saturday, Jun 11

Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging

San Diego, CA, United States

Friday, Sep 02

IFA Consumer Electronics Unlimited

Berlin, Germany

Sunday, Nov 27

Radiological Society of North America

Chicago, IL, United States

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand