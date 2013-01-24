Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

ESC 2017
vereos digital pet ct scanner

Seamless
cardiovascular care

ESC 2017 | Saturday 26 - Wednesday 30 August 2017 | Booth #H800 | Barcelona, Spain

Transforming healthcare

The world of healthcare is transforming. Four key trends are disrupting the health technology landscape. Global resource constraints, aging populations and the rise of chronic illnesses, increased consumer engagement and the digitization of healthcare are challenging the way we deliver value to providers, clinicians and consumers.

Toward seamless patient-centric care

We are supporting the transformation of healthcare by partnering with you to design innovative solutions and services that seamlessly connect people, data and technology to help manage health, not just illness. At Philips, we believe that we need to fundamentally change the way care is delivered. Our integrated solutions across the health continuum – from healthy living through prevention, diagnosis, treatment and home care put people at the center, enabling more personalized, higher quality, value-based healthcare. This will allow you to make more proactive decisions in a way that achieves better patient outcomes at lower costs, while improving the experience for both staff and patients.
tomtec

Philips and TOMTEC - creating the future of cardiac ultrasound

 

Philips recently acquired TOMTEC, a leading provider of intelligent image analysis software, to further our commitment to automation and quantification in cardiac ultrasound

Stay connected for news, exclusive updates, and more
Sign up now

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*

Contact details

*
*
*

Company details

*
*
*

What does this mean?

Hands-on Tutorials
Experience our latest solutions in cardiology
Please arrive 15 minutes before the start of a session to secure your seat

Sunday, August 27

Monday, August 28

Tuesday, August 29

09:00 - 10:30

Why is Global Longitudinal Strain important in patients with heart failure due to Cardiotoxicity or Cardiomyopathies

Dr. Astrid Apor

Why is Global Longitudinal Strain important in patients with heart failure due to Cardiotoxicity or Cardiomyopathies

Dr. Astrid Apor

Why is Global Longitudinal Strain important in patients with heart failure due to Cardiotoxicity or Cardiomyopathies

Dr. Astrid Apor

11:00 - 12:00

Evolution and current status of 3D TEE diagnosis, illustrated by clinical cases

Dr. Josef Necas / 

Dr. Sylva Kovalova

Automatic left heart volumetry,  a true differentiator in 3D LV and LA quantification

Dr. Francesco Faletra

Automatic left heart volumetry,  a true differentiator in 3D LV and LA quantification

Dr. Francesco Faletra

12:30 - 13:30

IVUS image interpretation

Dr. Johannes Rieber

Evolution and current status of 3D TEE diagnosis, illustrated by clinical cases

Dr. Josef Necas / 

Dr. Sylva Kovalova

Evolution and current status of 3D TEE diagnosis, illustrated by clinical cases

Dr. Francesco Faletra

14:00 - 15:00

IFR Outcome data DEFINE-FLAIR and IFR-SWEDEHEART

Dr. Johannes Rieber

Evolution and current status of 3D TEE diagnosis, illustrated by clinical cases

Dr. Francesco Faletra

Evolution and current status of 3D TEE diagnosis, illustrated by clinical cases

Dr. Josef Necas / 

Dr. Sylva Kovalova

15:30 - 16:30

Automatic left heart volumetry,  a true differentiator in 3D LV and LA quantification

Dr. Francesco Faletra

Evolution and current status of 3D TEE diagnosis, illustrated by clinical cases

Dr. Josef Necas / 

Dr. Sylva Kovalova

Automatic left heart volumetry,  a true differentiator in 3D LV and LA quantification

Dr. Astrid Apor

17:00 - 18:00

Evolution and current status of 3D TEE diagnosis, illustrated by clinical cases

Dr. Josef Necas / 

Dr. Sylva Kovalova

Automatic left heart volumetry,  a true differentiator in 3D LV and LA quantification

Dr. Astrid Apor
-

Connecting cardiology

cardivascular care solutions thumbnail image

We’re bringing together powerful solutions into one seamless workflow.  Innovations, such as IntelliVue Guardian with Early Warning Scoring patient monitoring, IntelliSpace Cardiovascular multi-modality image and information management, the Azurion image-guided therapy platform and Lumify ultrasound solutions, help clinicians make timely and confident diagnoses, deliver more personalized treatment, and determine the right care pathway for each patient. Our solutions also facilitate improved operational performance by optimizing practice management strategy.

 

We will also host a series of short talks on solutions and technologies enabling personalized heart care, every day in the Forum section of our stand. For the full schedule, click here

 

Visit us at stand H800 at ESC to see for yourself how we can help you make cardiovascular care more seamless and change healthcare.

Lumify thumbnail image

Lumify

Your smart device with cardiac ultrasound capabilities

The sector array Lumify S4-1 transducer can assist you in examining cardiac function right from your compatible Android mobile device or smartphone. With the Lumify S4-1 you have Philips quality cardiac imaging on a device you can take with you anywhere – for portability without compromise in image quality. Visit the Ultrasound Satellite Symposium for some Lumify highlights and attend our live Lumify presentations and scanning at our booth.

Read more
X8-2t transducer thumbnail

X8-2t Transducer

Powerful transesophageal imaging

The next generation of Live 3D TEE is here, with an improved acoustic design to work optimally with the imaging technology of EPIQ nSIGHT imaging.

Read more
verrata plus thumbnail

Verrata Plus

The wire you choose, the technology you can trust 

Reliably connect and disconnect with confidence. Robust proximal wire design to resist kinks and repel moisture, allowing free wire rotation when connected.

Read more
sync vision thumbnail image

SyncVision

Making the difference with Live Image Guidance

Precise therapy delivery by mapping of intravascular ultrasound and physiological information to the angiogram, allowing you to better plan your PCI strategy.

Read more
minicare i20 thumbnail image

Minicare I-20

Ready where you are

 

Near-patient testing for cTnI and BNP, supporting rapid cardiac assessment. When time counts, make diagnostic decisions on-the-spot from a simple finger prick blood test.

Read more
intellispace cardiovascular thumbnail

IntelliSpace Cardiovascular

Multi-modality image and information management solution

Cardiovascular image and information management solution that provides a single point of access to a patient-centric repository of comprehensive cardiovascular information.

Read more
intellispace portal thumbnail image

IntelliSpace Portal

Advanced visual analysis

A single integrated solution to help you work quickly and efficiently with increased diagnostic confidence – especially during reading and follow-up of multi-faceted cases.

Read more
intellispace ecg thumbnail image

IntelliSpace ECG      

Managing workflow your way for exceptional care

Fast, easy access to ECGs from almost anywhere, anytime, to enhance your workflow through extensive connectivity.

Read more
dynamic coronary roadmap thumbnail

Dynamic Coronary Roadmap

Real confident, real-time navigation 

A motion compensated, real-time coronary roadmap, providing continuous visual feedback on positioning of wires and catheters.
Read more
ifr roadmapl thumbnail image

iFR Roadmap1,2

Express iFR co-registration guides you to make your decisions
Provides automated, real-time, co-registration of the FFR/iFR physiological measurement with its anatomical location on the Dynamic Coronary Roadmap.
Read more
stentboost thumbnail image

StentBoost Live

To help save lives, you have to see live

Helps you verify positioning before and after deploying balloons, stents, and intra-coronary devices to display underdeployment and confirm full expansion.
Read more

With Philips Azurion

performance and superior care become one

Image-guided therapy platform that unites clinical excellence with workflow innovation. 
 

Interactively explore the new Azurion environment. See how its breakthrough innovations can transform your interventional workflow. Come to Philips booth at ESC to experience Philips Azurion yourself.

Experience Azurion in this interactive video tour
azurion monitor thumbnail

Contact

What's trending

News

Read More

Philips Healthcare Tweets

Join the conversation

Disclaimers


1 iFR Roadmap is not a standalone technology. It can only be purchased as part of the Dynamic Coronary Roadmap package. 

2 iFR Roadmap is 510k pending and not yet available in the USA.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand