Philips and TOMTEC - creating the future of cardiac ultrasound
Philips recently acquired TOMTEC, a leading provider of intelligent image analysis software, to further our commitment to automation and quantification in cardiac ultrasound
How the latest echo advances are changing clinical practice
Leading worldwide experts will share insights on how developments in Live three-dimensional echo impact patient care and management. Our two panel discussions will focus on diagnostic and peri-interventional imaging, as well as illustrating case studies.
Chairpersons: Stephan von Bardeleben (Mainz, DE) – Jean Louis Vanoverschelde (Brussels, BE)
Opening by: Jean Louis Vanoverschelde (Brussels, BE)
Panel discussion and case presentation illustrating changes in diagnostic echo
Francesco Faletra (Lugano, CH), Covadonga Fernandez-Golfin (Madrid, ES)
Panel discussion and case presentation illustrating changes in peri-interventional echo
Jose Zamorano Gomez (Madrid, ES), Mark Monaghan (London, GB)
Closing remarks by: Stephan von Bardeleben (Mainz, DE)
|
|
Sunday, August 27
|
Monday, August 28
|
Tuesday, August 29
|
09:00 - 10:30
|
Why is Global Longitudinal Strain important in patients with heart failure due to Cardiotoxicity or Cardiomyopathies
Dr. Astrid Apor
|
|
|
11:00 - 12:00
|
Evolution and current status of 3D TEE diagnosis, illustrated by clinical cases
Dr. Josef Necas /
Dr. Sylva Kovalova
|
Automatic left heart volumetry, a true differentiator in 3D LV and LA quantification
Dr. Francesco Faletra
|
|
12:30 - 13:30
|
IVUS image interpretation
Dr. Johannes Rieber
|
|
|
14:00 - 15:00
|
IFR Outcome data DEFINE-FLAIR and IFR-SWEDEHEART
Dr. Johannes Rieber
|
|
|
15:30 - 16:30
|
|
|
|
17:00 - 18:00
|
|
|
-
We’re bringing together powerful solutions into one seamless workflow. Innovations, such as IntelliVue Guardian with Early Warning Scoring patient monitoring, IntelliSpace Cardiovascular multi-modality image and information management, the Azurion image-guided therapy platform and Lumify ultrasound solutions, help clinicians make timely and confident diagnoses, deliver more personalized treatment, and determine the right care pathway for each patient. Our solutions also facilitate improved operational performance by optimizing practice management strategy.
We will also host a series of short talks on solutions and technologies enabling personalized heart care, every day in the Forum section of our stand. For the full schedule, click here.
Visit us at stand H800 at ESC to see for yourself how we can help you make cardiovascular care more seamless and change healthcare.
Your smart device with cardiac ultrasound capabilities
The sector array Lumify S4-1 transducer can assist you in examining cardiac function right from your compatible Android mobile device or smartphone. With the Lumify S4-1 you have Philips quality cardiac imaging on a device you can take with you anywhere – for portability without compromise in image quality. Visit the Ultrasound Satellite Symposium for some Lumify highlights and attend our live Lumify presentations and scanning at our booth.
Powerful transesophageal imaging
The next generation of Live 3D TEE is here, with an improved acoustic design to work optimally with the imaging technology of EPIQ nSIGHT imaging.
The wire you choose, the technology you can trust
Reliably connect and disconnect with confidence. Robust proximal wire design to resist kinks and repel moisture, allowing free wire rotation when connected.
Making the difference with Live Image Guidance
Precise therapy delivery by mapping of intravascular ultrasound and physiological information to the angiogram, allowing you to better plan your PCI strategy.
Ready where you are
Near-patient testing for cTnI and BNP, supporting rapid cardiac assessment. When time counts, make diagnostic decisions on-the-spot from a simple finger prick blood test.
Multi-modality image and information management solution
Cardiovascular image and information management solution that provides a single point of access to a patient-centric repository of comprehensive cardiovascular information.
Advanced visual analysis
A single integrated solution to help you work quickly and efficiently with increased diagnostic confidence – especially during reading and follow-up of multi-faceted cases.
Managing workflow your way for exceptional care
Fast, easy access to ECGs from almost anywhere, anytime, to enhance your workflow through extensive connectivity.
performance and superior care become one
Image-guided therapy platform that unites clinical excellence with workflow innovation.
Interactively explore the new Azurion environment. See how its breakthrough innovations can transform your interventional workflow. Come to Philips booth at ESC to experience Philips Azurion yourself.
1 iFR Roadmap is not a standalone technology. It can only be purchased as part of the Dynamic Coronary Roadmap package.
2 iFR Roadmap is 510k pending and not yet available in the USA.
