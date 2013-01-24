Home
Healthcare is at a critical juncture in this country. Many of the care delivery models that have served well in the past simply will not deliver the quality and financial outcomes needed for a sustainable future. Transformation is essential and urgent.

 

Successfully making that transformation calls for new ways to connect people, technology, locations and information. At the same time, these solutions must deliver on the promise of better care at lower cost to more patients.

 

With a focus on innovations across the health continuum, addressing the needs of both patient and provider, we are uniquely positioned to help healthcare organizations establish a strong and stable position for the care delivery of tomorrow.

 

Learn more about how our healthcare management solutions can help you navigate the transforming healthcare landscape.

