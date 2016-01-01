Telehealth programs help streamline clinical workflow; and can help lead to lower mortality, shorter length of stay, fewer hospital readmissions and potentially lower long-term healthcare costs.¹,⁴
Telehealth enables better patient outcomes at lower costs and operational benefits, including:
- Ambulatory care teams can help patients remain healthy at home, reducing readmissions and ED visits; and lowering costs.³
- Inpatient care teams can reduce mortality and falls, while simultaneously shortening length of stay.
- Lower mortality risk – patients were 26% more likely to survive the ICU; 16% more likely to survive the hospital overall.¹
- Faster discharged from the ICU and hospital overall.³
- Faster response to clinical alerts and alarms and increased adherence to ICU best practices, improving effectiveness and productivity.³
- Facilitating patient education and remotely monitoring patients at home keeps patients better informed and involved in their treatment plans.³