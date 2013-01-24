While technology represents a significant investment and an essential component in quality healthcare delivery, the role it plays and its management is changing. The shift to value-based healthcare has driven hospital leaders to look for ways to provide high quality care in new ways with new care models, yet faced with a lack of resources, under pressure staff and operational complexity, they have been stretched to achieve real benefits.
Philips Managed Services is one of many businesses within Philips that is propelling advancing in strategic technology management by taking a broader, more holistic focus.
New technology must be selected carefully, current technology must be used optimally, and older technology must be sustained for maximum ROI, according to each institution’s policies.
Philips Managed Services
Overview of Philips Managed Services
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
