igt mozart masthead

Customized service agreements


Aiming for zero unplanned equipment downtime and maximised operational efficiency

    By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
    We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
    Philips RightFit service agreements
    We work with your teams when you need us to keep your systems running smoothly.

    Designed to offer flexibility


    Do you need immediate response to keep your imaging systems, patient monitors and medical equipment performing at full capacity? Or are you focused on driving down the cost of service? No matter what your strategic priorities are, we have flexible service agreements to match your needs.

    • The RightFit service portfolio provides you with a wealth of benefits and offerings based on your needs

      Protect you against downtime and unexpected costs


      With our remote services and 24/7 proactive monitoring, where our engineers are able to detects anomalies before they impact your system performance

      Provide you with a dedicated preferred service engineer


      With the clinical knowledge and technical skills to handle your most complex  service challenges. When you choose Philips, you’re choosing a team of experts with a track record of clear communication and collaboration, and a dedication to serving you with the best possible service experience.

      Help you with more accurate diagnosis and improved staff experience


      By keeping your system updated with software upgrades and access to the  latest applications with Technology Maximizer
      Why choose RightFit

      System performance is critical to us. From minor advice to major technical issues, having our Philips Customer Service Agreement is essential in guaranteeing the uptime we need.

      – Karen Hackling-Searle, MRI Department Manager, Cobalt Imaging, UK

      Our service capabilities

      Rightfit image

      Which maintenance service agreement is right for you?

       

      Every hospital has it's own priorities when it comes to service agreements for medical equipment. Our interactive tool can help you find the ideal Philips RightFit maintenance service agreement for your facility. Answer 4 simple questions and you'll have the result in less than 5 minutes.

      Our service capabilities

      Offerings based on your needs


      The diversity of equipment service contracts       allows you to design the kind - and level - of service support your organization needs. From call handling to parts and problem solving, services at every level keep equipment up and running, staff up to speed and organizations on track.
       

      The RightFit service portfolio provides a wealth of benefits with offerings that meet the changing requirements of your business: 

      • Access to the latest applications to help with more accurate diagnosis
      • Expert customer care with Philips technicians trained on the specifics of your system, so they can quickly address your needs as they arise
      • Breadth of available services include education, training and data management
      • Remote service support with field collaboration for fast issue resolution
      • Effective use of equipment through system maintenance and lifecycle services*
      *for most systems

      Services that consistently prove their value


      Current needs

       

      High system availability, performance and productivity

      Proactive needs

       

      Protective, next-step solutions to prevent repeat issues

      Predictive needs


      Ongoing enhancements future-proof equipment to avoid obsolescence

      Programs for specific equipment

      Patient monitoring
      RightFit Evolution for predictable costs

      These Software Maintenance Agreements are driven by your requirements for continuous software evolution for your installation.
      Ultrasound
      RightFit Value for remarkable ROI

      This basic plan is an economical offering designed to control costs. It provides full parts coverage to preserve equipment quality and performance.
      Imaging systems
      RightFit Protection for robust security

      This comprehensive plan delivers collaborative, strategic service and support.
      Healthcare Informatics
      RightFit Service Agreements

      Designed to support clinical performance in a reliable, secure and stable platform through innovations, support and trainings.
      Proven capabilities


      Delivering excellent service tailored to your exact needs

      Determining the right fit

      Philips RightFit Service Agreements represent the beginning of a trusting relationship. This starts with gaining an in-depth understanding of your workflow and helping you define the scope of your needs and goals, before recommending the best choice of services and agreement structure to meet your priorities and technologies.
      Flexibility is the norm

      RightFit is based on finding the best plan for you—and adapting it along the way to meet your changing needs. Through regular meetings, our service teams work with you to understand performance metrics and service needs, with consideration that your business priorities may have shifted.

      Working relationships

      Philips Field Service and Remote Service Engineers have the clinical knowledge and technical skills to handle your most complex service challenges. When you choose Philips, you’re choosing a team of experts with a track record of clear communication and collaboration, and a dedication to serving you with the best possible service experience.

      Customer support

      RightFit Service Agreements include access to clinical and technical expertise via our customer care solutions centers. Philips service experts partner with your in-house staff, to help keep your systems performing at their peak.

      Remote services and connectivity*

      With a growing number and breadth of remote-capable systems, Philips engineers are able to resolve issues faster both remotely and on-site. With the goal of minimal unplanned downtime, Philips applies reactive, proactive and predictive technologies to connected systems with minimal disruption to patient flow. Click here to download Remote Services infographic.

       

      *for most Philips systems, and some non-Philips systems

      Resources to support your decision-making
      Cobalt Imaging, UK
      Customer story: Cobalt Imaging, UK
      Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute, USA
      Customer story: Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute, USA

      Customer Testimonial: OFM Antalya Hospital, Turkey

      Customer Testimonial - Wits University Donald Gordon Medical Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa

      Customer Testimonial - Misr Radiology Center, Cairo, Egypt 

      Documents

      User benefits

      Clinical
      Access to the latest applications leading to more accurate diagnosis
      Technical
      Effective use of equipment
      Operational
      Seamless operations and professional support for users
      Financial
      Locked-in pricing and protection form obsolescence of investments
      Growth and expansion
      Flexible, optimized contracts that evolve to meet changing business needs
      Strategic
      Actionable insights for improving practice based on equipment and service data analytics
      Continuity
      One service provider for all systems
      Compatibility
      Ensure system compatibility and enhanced maintenance support

      Why choose RightFit

      We needed a strategic partner who takes care of our equipment completely. The comprehensive agreement with Philips offers us an economy of scale and reduces the risk of equipment downtime."

      – Dr. Ahmet Arslantaş, Medical Director, OFM Antalya Hospital, Turkey

      Here at OMI, the patient always comes first. And it’s only with the help and dedication of the Philips Service Team that help us to achieve this.”

      — Kim Stassovich, Clinical Operations Manager, Oceanic Medical Imaging, Australia

      Value and smart investing


      At Philips, we recognize the importance of accurately matching service coverage to your organization’s specific needs. Our consultative model is designed to work within your financial plan to maximize ROI, increase equipment performance and safeguard against breakdown costs.

      Balancing budgets is a priority for every organization


      Philips offers a number of programs to help manage the cost of service. Financing packages are flexible, in order to accommodate differing needs and resources.

      Education and training


      RightFit Service Agreements offer a great deal of choice in how, when and where you can take part in clinical and technical training courses. Many customers take advantage of economy of scale by using flexible spending accounts. You can use these accounts to purchase a “block” of training/education hours as part of their maintenance contracts, to use as they see fit.
