Connected medical devices and other mobile health technologies are a true double-edged sword: They have the potential to play a transformational role in healthcare, but may also expose healthcare organisations and patients to security risks.

In today’s increasingly connected healthcare landscape, hundreds of thousands of medical devices such as patient monitors, infusion pumps, ventilators, and imaging modalities – many of which are life-sustaining or life-supporting – currently reside on hospital networks across the world. Even more medical devices are accessible via wireless technologies, such as insulin pumps and pacemakers.