Philips Support Water/steam leaks from the de-calc knob and under the base of my Philips Steam Generator Iron

If the surface under the base of your Philips Steam Generator Iron becomes wet, or steam and/or water comes out from under the EASY DE-CALC knob, you can find possible causes and solutions in our article below.

The EASY DECALC knob is not tightened properly Switch off the appliance and wait two hours for it to cool down. Unscrew and reattach the knob to make sure that it's tightened. The rubber sealing ring of the EASY DECALC knob is worn Water and/or steam can leak from the EASY DECALC knob if the rubber sealing ring has worn out. Contact us for more information about replacing the EASY DECALC knob. If the above solutions did not solve the issue, please contact us for further assistance.