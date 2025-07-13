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Water/steam leaks from the de-calc knob and under the base of my Philips Steam Generator Iron

If the surface under the base of your Philips Steam Generator Iron becomes wet, or steam and/or water comes out from under the EASY DE-CALC knob, you can find possible causes and solutions in our article below.

The information on this page applies to the following models: PSG7014/16, GC9650/80, GC9630/20. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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