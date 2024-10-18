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My Philips Lumea is not flashing

If your Lumea is not flashing, it might be because of one of following reasons:

  • Your skin may be too dark
  • The attachment is not properly connected
  • You do not have proper skin contact
  • The sensor is dirty

Read on to find out more.

The information on this page applies to the following models: BRI933/00, BRI983/00, BRI945/00R1. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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