My Philips Lumea is not flashing

If your Lumea is not flashing, it might be because of one of following reasons:
Your skin may be too dark
The attachment is not properly connected
You do not have proper skin contact
The sensor is dirty
Read on to find out more.
Check the skin tone and hair colour tables in your user manual (which is also available online) to find out if Lumea is suitable for you.
Your Lumea prevents you from flashing if you want to treat areas of your skin that are too dark for safe use.
Note that this can also happen after you have tanned.
Make sure your attachment is connected to the front of your Lumea. Your Lumea will not flash if the attachment is not connected properly.
To ensure a correct connection, also make sure the connector of your attachment is clean.
See FAQ: ‘How do I clean my Philips Lumea?’ for more details.
Make sure you have full skin contact for at least 5 seconds. In some areas (sensitive and bony areas), it might be difficult to make good skin contact. No light should be able to enter between Lumea and your skin. Try repositioning your Lumea.
Your Lumea is equipped with a sensor that prevents you from treating areas of your skin that are too dark for safe use.
If the sensor is dirty, it might be preventing your Lumea from flashing. Clean the sensor with a lightly moistened Philips Lumea cleaning cloth.
You can find the sensor just above the light exit window on your attachment (see the little rectangle above the light exit window on the image below).
If these solutions do not help you, please contact us.
The information on this page applies to the following models:BRI933/00, BRI983/00, BRI945/00R1. Click here to show more product numbers ›