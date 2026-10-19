ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

Support homepage

Philips Support

My Philips Espresso Machine is leaking

If you notice leakage from your Philips Espresso Machine, try to solve the issue with the causes and solutions below:

1.    Have you noticed water leaking into the drip tray?
2.    Have you noticed clear water under the machine or on the side of the machine?
3.    Have you noticed brown-ish water stains on your kitchen top or under the machine?
 

The information on this page applies to the following models: 10000205, 10001340, 10001695.

Frequently Asked Questions

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you

Looking for something else?

Discover all Philips Support options

Support Homepage