Philips Support There is coffee powder under the brew group of my Philips Espresso Machine

If you find coffee powder under or inside the brew group of your Philips Espresso Machine, please see below for the solutions and for our instructional video.

Lubricate the brew group If the brew group and its parts are not well greased, coffee powder may end up around the brew group. In that case, please follow the steps below to lubricate the parts accordingly: Turn your espresso machine OFF and wait patiently until it does not make any more noise (for about 15-20 seconds). Unlock and pull the brew group out of the machine. Rinse it with fresh lukewarm water and allow it time to air-dry. Apply a thin layer of grease on the piston of the brew group. Apply a thin layer of grease around the shaft located on the bottom of the brew group. Apply a thin layer of grease to both sides of the rails. Note: You can find the Philips brew group grease HD5061 in our web shop and through our retailers. Clean the brew group It is normal for some coffee powder to fall in the interior of and under the brew group due to its fineness. Please rinse the brew group of your Philips Espresso Machine and clean the interior weekly. You can find the steps on how to clean it below, as well as a video tutorial: Turn the machine OFF and wait until it has stopped completely and does not make any noise (this takes about 15-20 seconds). Open the service door and pull out the brew group by pressing the "PUSH" button to the right side, hold it and pull it towards you. Thoroughly rinse the brew group with lukewarm water, and let it air-dry before placing it back. Did these steps not solve the issue? Please contact us for further assistance.