My Philips Airfryer does not work or switch on

Drawer is not completely closed

Some Airfryer models have a pan detection feature. This feature switches off the heater and fan when removing the Airfryer pan.

Please ensure that you have inserted the pan into the Airfryer and that the drawer is completely closed. Otherwise, your Airfryer will not switch on.

Pan detection mechanism might be broken

Please remove the pan from your Airfryer and check for any cracks/damage on the plastic parts, mainly the edges of the pan (see the image below). If you notice any damage or cracks, contact us for further assistance.



Specifically for models HD9880/HD9875/HD9876, remove the Airfryer pan from the drawer and flip it upside down. The pan detection module is installed on the right side next to the basket handle holder recess (see image below).



On one side, you will notice a small plastic cover (see the image below). If that is missing, pan detection will not work. In that case, contact us at www.philips.com/contact and we will be glad to assist you.

The temperature is set too low

If you set your Airfryer to cook at 40°C (100°F) or below, then it may seem as though it is not heating up (especially when the temperature in the surrounding environment is similar to this).



Please check the temperature set on your Philips Airfryer and increase it if needed.

No time has been set or cooking time is too short (Analogue Airfryer)

Please turn your analogue timer to your desired cooking time (see the video below). If your desired cooking time is under 10 minutes, please turn your timer to approx. 15 minutes and then turn it back to your desired shorter cooking time.