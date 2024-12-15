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My Philips Airfryer does not work or switch on

If your Philips Airfryer does not turn on at all or turns on but does not work or heat up, read our article below for possible causes and solutions.

The information on this page applies to the following models: NA342/09 , NA332/09 , HD9280/90 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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