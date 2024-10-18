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I do not get expected results with my Philips Lumea

If you are not satisfied with the hair removal results of your Philips Lumea, please follow these guidelines: 

  • Check if Philips Lumea is suitable for you
  • Follow the treatment schedule
  • Remove hair before each treatment
  • Use the correct light intensity settings
  • Ensure even treatment coverage
  • Make sure that your Lumea is clean
  • Store your Lumea in a dry place 

Read on to find out more. 

The information on this page applies to the following models: BRI933/00, BRI983/00, BRI945/00R1. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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