Philips Support
Dust escapes from my Philips PowerPro Aqua vacuum
To maintain optimal suction performance, we advise you to clean the filters every 2 to 4 weeks. You do not need to replace the filter.
- Remove the filter compartment and take out the filter;
- Remove the foam filter;
- Clean the foam filter under a tap with cold or lukewarm water. Let the filter dry for 24 hours;
- Never put the filter back when the filters are still wet, as this will damage your appliance.
Note: For a thorough clean, you can also clean the dust container and filter parts in cold or lukewarm water.
If the solutions provided do not help to solve your problem, please contact us.
The information on this page applies to the following models: FC6402/61 .