Dust escapes from my Philips PowerPro Aqua vacuum

Remove the filter compartment and take out the filter; Remove the foam filter; Clean the foam filter under a tap with cold or lukewarm water. Let the filter dry for 24 hours; Never put the filter back when the filters are still wet, as this will damage your appliance.

Note: For a thorough clean, you can also clean the dust container and filter parts in cold or lukewarm water.

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