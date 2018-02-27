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How should I clean the filter of my PowerPro Aqua?

You can clean the filter of your Philips PowerPro Aqua vacuum cleaner in the following way:

  1. Remove the filter
  2. Wash it gently with clean water
  3. Wring out the excess water
  4. Let it dry for 24 hours
  5. Place the filter back in your vacuum

Watch the video below to see how to do this:

The information on this page applies to the following models: FC6402/61 .

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