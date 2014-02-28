Discontinued
TX1WT/00
High-Resolution Sound
The Philips TX1 delivers high-resolution sound with extended bass thanks to premium drivers and oval sound tubes. Custom-fit comfy ear caps ensure an immersive experience, while the flat cable keeps you tangle-free
White
The built-in microphone lets you switch from listening to music to taking phone calls - easily, so you'll always stay connected with what matters most to you.
Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalised and perfect fit.
The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensures optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.