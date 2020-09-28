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Discontinued

Wireless home speaker

TAW6205/10

All your sounds. Any room.

This wireless speaker is great on its own, and even better with others. Match it with your TV or other speakers for great multi-room sound. Pair for stereo. Or deepen the Ambilight of your Philips TV by letting the speaker join in too.

See all benefits

All your sounds. Any room.

  • Wi-Fi. Multi-room audio

  • DTS Play-Fi compatible

  • Connects with voice assistants

  • Built-in LED

Spotify Connect. Tidal. Deezer. It's all here

Whether you're streaming direct from Spotify, or accessing hi-res albums on Tidal via the Play-Fi app, this speaker streams it all. From party playlists in the lounge to podcasts in the office, everything you love will sound richer, deeper, and clearer.

Multi-room setup via Philips Sound or Play-Fi app

AC-powered. Dimensions: 115x212x116 mm

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