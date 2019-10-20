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Discontinued

Original radio

TAVS700/10

Iconic vibes

Authentic 1950s style meets modern performance in this mains-powered Bluetooth radio. The wooden cabinet, copper dials and dimmable display make this the perfect centerpiece in any room. A digital radio tuner delivers clear reception.

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Iconic vibes

  • Bluetooth®

  • 20 W Output Power

Copper-toned mesh grille lets the sound flow

Copper-toned mesh grille lets the sound flow

Vintage wooden cabinet. Period 1950s details

This Bluetooth radio pays homage to the iconic Philips Philetta 254 tabletop radio. The vintage wooden cabinet oozes charm. The 1950s detailing on the twin control knobs and speaker grille takes you back to the era when jazz and rock and roll ruled the airwaves.

Weight 2.55 kg

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