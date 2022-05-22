Discontinued
TAT4507WT/00
Never miss a beat.
These True Wireless headphones with 10 mm drivers and Hybrid Active Noise Canceling let you hear the sounds that matter. With a hockey stick design, IPX4 splash and sweat resistance and a pocket-sized charging case for 24 hours play time.
Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling
2x2 mics for clear voice calls
Pocket-sized charging case
IPX4 splash/sweat resistant
These headphones feature Hybrid Active Noise Canceling that filters out the noise you don't want to hear. Awareness Mode means you can let the world back in when you need to. The perfect way to pay tribute to your favorite sounds!
These headphones feature a dual-mic, noise-canceling algorithm to give you fantastic call clarity. Two beam forming microphones in each bud reduce the ambient noise so you can hear each other distinctly. Communicate clearly every time!
These comfortable earbuds fit securely into your ear canals, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise. Hear every beat and word! Enjoy real comfort with three sizes of soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip cover.
Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.