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Discontinued

True Wireless Headphones

TAT4507WT/00

Never miss a beat.

These True Wireless headphones with 10 mm drivers and Hybrid Active Noise Canceling let you hear the sounds that matter. With a hockey stick design, IPX4 splash and sweat resistance and a pocket-sized charging case for 24 hours play time.

See all benefits

Never miss a beat.

  • Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling

  • 2x2 mics for clear voice calls

  • Pocket-sized charging case

  • IPX4 splash/sweat resistant

Hybrid Active Noise Canceling

Hybrid Active Noise Canceling

These headphones feature Hybrid Active Noise Canceling that filters out the noise you don't want to hear. Awareness Mode means you can let the world back in when you need to. The perfect way to pay tribute to your favorite sounds!

2x2 microphones for crystal-clear voice calls

2x2 microphones for crystal-clear voice calls

These headphones feature a dual-mic, noise-canceling algorithm to give you fantastic call clarity. Two beam forming microphones in each bud reduce the ambient noise so you can hear each other distinctly. Communicate clearly every time!

Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

These comfortable earbuds fit securely into your ear canals, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise. Hear every beat and word! Enjoy real comfort with three sizes of soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip cover.

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Disclaimers

  1. Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.