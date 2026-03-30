New
TAT3000WT/00
Small buds. Comfort fit.
Adaptive Noise Cancelling
6 mic technology
Detailed, natural sound
SecureFit textured eartips bring you a fit that feels lighter and more comfortable, while creating a good seal for even better sound. Philips Spatial Audio features include Cafe and Lounge modes, which make your music sound like part of the background ambience: great for focusing on a task while listening.
Adaptive noise cancellation quickly reacts to your surroundings to suppress external noise, including wind, in real time. If you want to hear what's going on around you, Awareness Mode lets outside sounds back in. Quick Awareness enhances voices, so you can have a conversation without removing your headphones.
Bluetooth® 6.0 ensures a fast, steady connection, and support for Auracast™ lets you listen to public broadcasts on your travels. You can connect to two Bluetooth® devices at once and manage connected devices via our app—plus Microsoft Swift Pair makes life easy for Windows users.