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  • Set the vibe, love the fit

New

True wireless headphones

TAT3000WT/00

  • Set the vibe, love the fit

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Set the vibe, love the fit
Listen freely with true wireless earbuds that feel lighter, fit better and sound rich, warm and detailed. Adaptive Noise Cancelling responds to your surroundings, while Cafe and Lounge modes let your music hang back and set the vibe.
See all benefits

Set the vibe, love the fit

  • Small buds. Comfort fit.

  • Adaptive Noise Cancelling

  • 6 mic technology

  • Detailed, natural sound

Detailed sound, comfort fit, and Spatial Audio modes

Detailed sound, comfort fit, and Spatial Audio modes

SecureFit textured eartips bring you a fit that feels lighter and more comfortable, while creating a good seal for even better sound. Philips Spatial Audio features include Cafe and Lounge modes, which make your music sound like part of the background ambience: great for focusing on a task while listening.

Immerse freely with Adaptive Noise Cancelling

Immerse freely with Adaptive Noise Cancelling

Adaptive noise cancellation quickly reacts to your surroundings to suppress external noise, including wind, in real time. If you want to hear what's going on around you, Awareness Mode lets outside sounds back in. Quick Awareness enhances voices, so you can have a conversation without removing your headphones.

Stable Bluetooth® multipoint connection and Auracast™

Stable Bluetooth® multipoint connection and Auracast™

Bluetooth® 6.0 ensures a fast, steady connection, and support for Auracast™ lets you listen to public broadcasts on your travels. You can connect to two Bluetooth® devices at once and manage connected devices via our app—plus Microsoft Swift Pair makes life easy for Windows users.

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