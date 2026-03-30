Discontinued
TAT2206WT/00
Earbuds with in-ear fit
Super-small charging case
IPX4 water protection
Up to 18 hours play time
With an IPX4 rating and powerful 6 mm drivers, these headphones let you enjoy great sound in any weather. Fully splash resistant, they won't mind a little sweat and you don't need to worry about getting caught in the rain.
Hit the road with multiple charges in your pocket. You get up to 6 hours of play time from a single charge, plus 12 extra hours from a fully charged case. A short 15 minute charge in the case gives you an hour of play time. A full charge of the case takes 2 hours via USB-C.