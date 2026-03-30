TAT1300BK/00
Small buds. Great value
Natural sound. Dynamic bass
Pocket-sized charging case
Comfy SecureFit ear tips
SecureFit textured ear tips bring you a fit that feels lighter and more comfortable, while creating a good seal for even better sound. Features like Dynamic Bass will let you enjoy the full power of your favourite tunes even if listening quietly.
Compatibility with the latest Bluetooth® 6.0 devices lets you stream without annoying dips in the sound, and you can connect to two devices at once. Microsoft Swift Pair is supported too.
The small charging case slips easily into a pocket, or you can attach a strap to the lanyard hole* and hang the case from your bag or belt loop. Mono mode means that you can use either earbud while the other one charges.
Lanyard is not included in package box.