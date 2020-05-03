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Wireless speaker

TAS6305/00

Party day and night

Keep the party going for longer with the waterproof Bluetooth speaker that gives you 20 hours of play time. Strong bass keeps everyone moving. You can charge your smart device via the USB port thanks to the speaker's high-capacity battery.

See all benefits

Party day and night

  • Bluetooth®

  • 30 W Output Power

  • 20 hours of play time

  • Built-in power-bank function

Waterproof and ready to go

Waterproof and ready to go

This portable Bluetooth speaker is IPX7-rated—which means it can withstand total immersion in water up to 1 m deep for up to 30 minutes. You can party in the shower, by the pool or even in the pool! The wireless range is 20 m.

20 hours of play time. Built-in power-bank function

20 hours of play time. Built-in power-bank function

The 4400 mAH rechargeable Li-ion battery gives you 20 hours of play time and you can charge your smart device via the speaker's USB port. A full charge of the battery takes 6 hours.

Play it loud. Pair for stereo

Play it loud. Pair for stereo

Twin passive radiators deliver strong bass and sound stays clear even at high volume. Want to make the party even bigger? Pair with an identical speaker for stereo sound. LED lights at each end of the speaker flash in time with the tunes.

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