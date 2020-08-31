Discontinued
TAS3505/00
At home anywhere
Morning tunes in the bathroom. Inspiring podcasts in the home office. With its wool-blend speaker fabric and embossed buttons, this stylish Bluetooth speaker always looks the part. You get surprisingly rich sound, and 10 hours of play time.
Bluetooth®
5 W Output Power
10 hours of play time
This simple yet striking Bluetooth speaker does music in style. Embossed buttons let you control playback, Bluetooth and more. The built-in mic lets you take hands-free calls and the carry handle makes it easy to move between rooms.
You get 10 hours of play time from a single charge and the wireless range is 20 m. Charging the speaker takes 2.5 hours via the included USB-C cable. Passive radiators deliver strong bass and the sound stays clear even at high volume.
This speaker is covered with a premium speaker fabric created by high-end manufacturer Kvadrat. The beautiful wool-blend material is acoustically transparent, allowing the sound to flow freely from the speaker into the room.
Awards
The IPX7 rating means the speaker driver can be submerged for up to 30 minutes at a depth of up to 1 m. The speaker fabric is not waterproof but can withstand a drop of water.