ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Main in-use photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Main in-use photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Internet Radio

TAPR802/12

More to love

Whatever you’re into, get into it more with this Philips internet radio. As well as internet, DAB, and FM tuning, you also get Spotify Connect compatibility and the ability to stream from your mobile device.

See all benefits

More to love

  • DAB+

  • Spotify connect

  • Bluetooth®

Internet radio. Thousands of stations at your fingertips

Music. Spoken word. True crime. This internet radio is your ticket to thousands of global stations broadcasting every conceivable kind of program. The digital radio tuner delivers crystal-clear reception and you can set up to 20 presets for your favorite internet, DAB+, or FM stations.

Bluetooth wireless music streaming

DAB+/FM digital radio

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.