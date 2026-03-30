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  • The Buds
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New

Moving SoundTrue wireless headphones

TAMS3YL/00

Available in

Black
Black
Yellow
Yellow
The Buds
The colours pop. The music hits. With their bold look and easy-going attitude, The Buds keep the good times flowing with warm, detailed sound and a round smart-charging case that slips into your pocket. Your day, your playlists, your pace.
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The Buds

  • Striking sound. Retro looks

  • Smart charging case

  • Adaptive Noise Cancelling

  • Up to 42 hours of play time

Get in the zone with Adaptive Noise Cancelling

Get in the zone with Adaptive Noise Cancelling

Adaptive noise cancellation quickly reacts to your surroundings to suppress external noise, including wind, in real time. If you want to hear what's going on around you, Awareness Mode lets outside sounds back in. Quick Awareness enhances voices, so you can have a conversation without removing your headphones.

Keep flowing with the round smart charging case

Keep flowing with the round smart charging case

More than a charger, this smart case lets you control calls, playback, noise cancelling and Auracast™, or switch on the Lo-Fi sound mode. It can even help you take photos by remotely triggering the camera on your connected device. Selectable vinyl, tape and amplifier animations let you change the look of the case's 1.47" colour touchscreen.

Vibe longer with up to 42 hours of play time

Vibe longer with up to 42 hours of play time

With noise cancelling off, you get 10 hours play time from a full charge and an extra 32 hours from the smart charging case (with noise cancelling on, you get 7 hours and an extra 23 from the case). For a quick boost, 15 minutes gives you an extra 3 hours. The case can be charged via USB-C.

Technical specifications

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