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Micro Music System

TAM6805/10

All in one

With Internet radio, Spotify Connect, Bluetooth and a CD player, this compact all-in-one micro system can play it all. You can also connect other sources via audio-in or USB. Enjoy richer sound from a system that fits into almost any room.

See all benefits

All in one

  • Internet radio, DAB+

  • Bluetooth, Spotify Connect

  • USB, MP3-CD

  • 50 W

All your music, podcasts and more

All your music, podcasts and more

From classic tunes to the latest podcasts. You can stream Spotify's best-quality signal over Wi-Fi with Spotify Connect. You can also stream playlists and more via Bluetooth, play CDs or connect to other sources via audio-in or USB.

Internet radio. DAB+ FM radio

Internet radio. DAB+ FM radio

Internet radio is your ticket to thousands of global stations broadcasting every conceivable kind of programme. The digital tuner delivers crystal-clear reception and you can set presets for your favourite internet, DAB+ or FM stations.

Integrated bass-reflex speaker system

Integrated bass-reflex speaker system

Two speakers are built right into the cabinet of this all-in-one micro system. You get clear sound and good bass from the full-range drivers and bass-reflex ports. The 50 W maximum output is perfect for kitchens, offices and smaller living areas.

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