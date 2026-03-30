TAK5500RT/00
Available in
Volume limited to 85 dB
Noise Cancelling Pro
Wireless audio sharing
Durable and foldable
These headphones have a comfy over-ear fit that helps passively reduce surrounding noise and a volume limit of 75 dB that's perfect for listening in quieter environments. For noisier locations, noise cancelling can be turned on via the headphones or the Philips Headphones app—and parents can set an 85 dB travel mode in the app.
Adaptive Noise Cancelling automatically adjusts to surroundings so that kids can focus quietly—or hear their sounds in noisy places without asking to turn up the volume! Earcup controls activate Awareness Mode so they can hear what's happening around them, and Quick Awareness enhances voices so they can hear you while wearing the headphones.
If your kid's friends also have a pair of Philips K5500 headphones, they can create a wireless daisy chain between the headphones and listen to the same audio. One pair of headphones is connected to the smart device they want to listen from, and then both friends need to press the multi-function button to enter audio-sharing mode.
Volume limited to 75 dB in normal mode and 85 dB in travel mode, in accordance with EN 50332 standards for safe listening.