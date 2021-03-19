Discontinued
TAK4206BL/00
Bright and bold
They’ll light up their own style with these tough, flexible on-ear headphones! Panels in the ear cups light up with colorful lights, and volume is limited to 85 dB. Parents can control volume and play time via the Philips Headphones app.
On-ear wireless headphones
Light-up ear cups
App-based parental controls
Volume limited <85 dB
From trips away to screen time or homework, kids will love these wireless on-ear headphones! They get 28 hours play time from a single charge, and a full charge takes 2 hours. A quick 15-minute boost gives an extra 2 hours play time.
Specially designed to be safe for young ears, these headphones boast 32 mm drivers that have been limited to 85 dB. Parents can also set maximum volume and play time limits in the Philips Headphones app. You can relax while they have fun.
The ear cups feature panels that light up for an extra dash of funky style. There are four variations to choose from: red lights, green lights, blue lights, or a mix of all three! Simply press the button on the ear cup to cycle through the light options.
Volume limited to <85 dB in accordance with EN 50332 standards for safe listening.
Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.