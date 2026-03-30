TAK2000BL/00
Available in
On-ear wired headphones
Volume limited to 85 dB
Customisable. Audio share
Durable and foldable
Specially designed to be safe for young ears, these headphones have been volume limited to 85 dB. Music, cartoons, films, educational videos: whatever they're into, you can relax knowing that they won't be listening too loud.
Smaller earcups with soft earcup cushions keep these lightweight headphones comfortable for kids. The cushioned headband also adjusts easily for a perfect fit and features dots on the back that help children see which way round to put the headphones on.
The multi-coloured design makes the headphones stand out in all the right ways—and kids can customise their headphones using their own works of art! Simply lift the transparent earcup window, add their drawings or paintings, and click the window closed again.
Volume limited to 85 dB in accordance with EN 50332 standards for safe listening.