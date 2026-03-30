TAH8000EBK/00
Detailed, natural sound
Replaceable battery
Noise Cancelling Pro
Up to 70 hours of play time
Silk-coated 40 mm drivers give you detailed sound—and Dynamic Bass brings you full, rich bass even at low volumes. The LDAC and LC3 codecs are supported so you can get the most from hi-res streaming, and you can listen wired via USB-C. Plus, you can turn on Spatial Audio in our app for a more immersive listening experience.
Adaptive noise cancellation quickly reacts to your surroundings to suppress external noise, including wind, in real time. If you want to hear what's going on around you, Awareness Mode lets outside sounds back in. Quick Awareness enhances voices, so you can have a conversation without removing your headphones.
If you're on a call, dedicated mics and a noise-reduction algorithm combine to clearly pick up your voice and reduce background noise. Even if you're on a busy urban street on a very windy day, your voice will come through clearly, and the person you're speaking to won't be distracted by what's going on around you.