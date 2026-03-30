TAH4209PK/00
Available in
Lightweight on-ear headphones
Natural sound. Dynamic Bass
Up to 55 hours of play time
Clear calls
These on-ear headphones are primed for everyday comfort. The cushioned headband is so light you'll barely feel it, and the soft ear cups can be angled so they feel just right. Each ear cup is padded with memory foam: the more you wear them, the more you'll love them.
You get great sound from the 32 mm drivers, and decent passive noise isolation from the on-ear fit. If you love a good bassline, activate Dynamic Bass via the Philips Headphones app and you can enjoy the full power of your favourite tunes even if you're listening quietly.
With up to 55 hours of play time, these wireless headphones will see you through plenty of playlists. They recharge fully in just 2 hours via USB-C, and a quick 15 minute charge will give you enough power to keep the music playing for another 2 hours.