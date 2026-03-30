Discontinued
TAH4205BK/00
32 mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Compact folding
Up to 29 hours play time
These on-ear headphones boast powerful 32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers that give you crisp sound and rich bass. When you want more, simply press the BASS boost button and you'll feel the difference instantly.
You get up to 29 hours of play time from a 2 hour charge via USB-C. If you start running low on power, a quick 15 minute charge will keep the music playing for another 4 hours.
Available in stylish matte colourways, these on-ear headphones boast a cushioned headband that's so light you'll barely feel it. The soft ear cups are clearly marked for left/right ears and can be angled until they feel just right.
Battery life of play time is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.